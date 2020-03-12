Uber Suspending Accounts Of Riders And Drivers Who Get Coronavirus

Uber will suspend the accounts of drivers or riders on a temporary basis Who’ve contracted the coronavirus. Uber has formed a team to help the public health authorities with their response. Uber is giving the delivery people and the drivers’ financial assistance for 14 days while their accounts stay on hold. Other companies are also following the same path. The company, however, did not clearly state how much money will the workers taking sick leave will receive.

“We are supporting drivers and delivery people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in quarantine by a public health authority,” Andrew Macdonald, said in a statement Saturday who is a senior vice president of Rides and Platform, “Drivers and delivery people in these situations will receive compensation for a period of up to 14 days. This has already begun in some markets and we are working to implement mechanisms to do this worldwide. We believe this is the right thing to do.”

“We’re also consulting with an epidemiologist to make sure our efforts as a company are grounded in medical advice,” The company said

Public health authorities will be able to share the information on Uber’s global Law Enforcement Response online portal, stated in the company’s mail. The company suspended around 240 riders’ accounts this February in Mexico after finding out that two Uber drivers had transported a possible coronavirus carrier. The accounts of the driver were suspended and also of the passenger.

The novel coronavirus, which develops illness called COVID-19, was first discovered in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus has now infected around 120,000 people and is responsible for more than 4,300 deaths around the world.