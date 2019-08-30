Singapore’s GIC to support IRB Infra in capturing big projects

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC is planning to help IRB Infrastructure in capturing bigger projects. In a recent interview, Virendra Mhaiskar, IRB’s Chairman and Managing Director, said that the company will jointly bid with GIC Pte for all its future projects. In order to acquire 49 per cent of an investment trust sponsored by IRB, GIC invested nearly Rs 44 billion ($620 million).

Established in 1981 to manage Singapore’s foreign reserves, GIC is a long-term investor. In the interview, Virendra D Mhaiskar said that they will have a strong financial partner in GIC and the size of business that they are looking forward to doubling.

To invest in the current and upcoming new projects that are encouraging them to monetize their old assets, road construction companies like IRB need adequate equity. The companies are facing issues because of delay in land acquisition due to increased costs and their ardent need for funds. Issues have worsened since the credit crunch following the collapse of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd.

IRB, a Mumbai-based company, initiated the first public listed infrastructure trust of the country two years ago. This trust sold off-road assets worth Rs 50.4 billion. Overall, nine road assets are housed by IRB’s investment trust.

The investment made by GIC is the third major project for IRB this year. The firm invested in Tata Group and GMRs group airport business. Apart from these, it bought a stake in IndiGrid, a public listed infrastructure trust that has power transmission assets. With attractive results in view, sovereign and pension funds that offer patient capital have been raising investments in Indian infrastructure assets.

This new deal will prove to be beneficial for both firms. IRB will be able to cut project-level debt and fund under-construction projects. Further, they will be able to save annual interest costs of approximately Rs 3.5 billion.

As stated by IRB’s Chairman, Virendra Mhaiskar, “the firm has a potential to generate Rs 1.29 trillion of revenue and Rs 880 billion of cash flow over the next 20 years.” The enterprise value of the new investment trust is worth 225 billion rupees.

