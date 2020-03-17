Dubai Food Festival 2020: Taj Dubai’s sumptuous cuisines will make you fall in love with Indian dishes all over again

With Dubai’s annual culinary celebration back from February 26, you might want to explore the delicious diversity of the Gulf global city. Like millions of locals as well as tourists, you might be looking to celebrate the delight of Dubai’s deliciousness in coziness and comfort. The global city is all set to offer everything that your taste buds are etching out for during the 18-day food extravaganza.

Dubai can undoubtedly be attributed as the global galaxy of food houses, however, the realm of Indian and Asian dishes is based in Taj Dubai. Set in the backdrop of the iconic Burj Khalifa, Taj Dubai is home to an astonishing range of vintage and voguish food cafes, bars, and restaurants, giving you the plat du jourexperience cutting across countries and cultures.

From Treehouse to Bombay Brasserie and from The Eloquent Elephant to Byzantium Lounge, Taj Dubai reflects the true essence of culinary diversity. An amalgamation of epicurean atmosphere, timeless elegance, authentic Indian cuisines, and luxuriouslounge, Taj Dubai gives you enough reasons to savor the most irresistible dishes while spending moments of your own in the magnificence of Downtown.

Taj Dubai owner Suresh Nanda, who is known for his love for appetizing dishes from the Indian subcontinent, is also enthusiastic to welcome travelers from all across the globe and offer them the best experience of food and hospitality.

“Taj Dubai’s repositories boasts dishes from across continents. In order to meet everybody’s taste buds’, we have tried to infiltrate into the food cultures of various nations, along with keeping Gulf quintessence, says Suresh Nanda, who is also the chairman of Claridges Group of Hotels.

Now savour the premium quality of cocktails from Treehouse while beholding the iconic view of the world’s tallest monument, Burj Khalifa. The masterpiece of Tesoro’s eye-catching glass and metal conservatory is all set to help you soak the relaxing atmosphere, while enjoying the luxury of rooftop dining.