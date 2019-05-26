China Keen In Working With Modi And Improve Ties

China is keen to work with Modi and improve bilateral ties, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang.

Referring to the elections he said it was smooth conclusion and Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure his second term in a stunning victory.

Lu added that both the countries are important neighbors and major developing countries equipped with emerging markets.

He further said, “Wuhan Summit between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi directed the future for our bilateral relations and opening up a new prospect.”

Wuhan summit was held last year on April 27 and 28 between the two leaders. It was credited to have improved the bilateral ties that were soured by the 73-day Doklam standoff.

Both the countries stepped up efforts following the summit to improve relations on different spheres.

President Xi congratulated Modi on Thursday ahead of the formal declaration of the election results.

He skipped protocol as usually the Chinese leaders greet foreign leaders only after the formal declaration of election results.