Intel showed a prototype dual-screen laptop

Curved on the front edge of the case, the additional OLED display sticks out from under the laptop lid, which allows you to perform some light tasks without opening the computer, for example, read notifications, display a calendar, manage Spotify, etc., reports IXBT.com.

This screen is touch-sensitive, therefore it replaces the touch panel with a cursor control. The display itself is the second laptop computer system. A separate Atom processor is responsible for its work.

The development of a laptop has been going on for a year and a half. When exactly the laptop will appear on the market is still unknown.

