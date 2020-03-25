How To Fix Windows Modules Installer Worker High CPU Error 2020

The error in Windows Modules Installer Worker is a very common one any Windows operated device, especially if you are using windows 10. This error pops up on your computer screen when Windows Modules Installer Worker stops responding and that lead to high CPU usage.

If you have this error, don’t panic, here we have provided with easy methods on how to fix this error. There are two methods that we have provided so that if one doesn’t work for you, you can move on to the next method. We have tested these methods our own devices and we can ensure you that they are completely safe.

Windows Modules Installer Worker – EXPLAINED

It is a tool that comes built-in into your Windows Oriented Device and the object of this tool to regularly look for any windows software updates. The software automatically functions in the background and fixed detected bugs on your PC.

To perform its function, Windows Modules Installer Worker needs to run continuously in the background that causes consumption high CPU storage. This is the reason that sometimes your PC becomes very or even unresponsive.

How to Fix Windows Modules Installer Worker Error?

It is actually pretty straightforward and easy even for a newbie. We have tried several methods to fix the Windows Modules Installer Worker High Disk usage error but most of them don’t even work.

So, here we have provided two easy methods that actually work.

METHOD 1 – Switch Automatic Updates Windows to Manual Updates Windows

As mentioned earlier, Windows Modules Installer Worker error comes when the tool uses too much of the CPU usage when running in the background. So, to fix this you can turn off automatic updates on Windows to Manual settings.

Here are easy steps to follow to get rid of this glitch and you will be able to disable the automatic updates on your Windows computer.

Step 1 – On your Keyboard Press Windows button + R. Now a RUN dialog box will appear, then type ‘service.msc’ and click on OK.

Step 2 – After pressing OK, a new window will appear. In this window look for ‘Windows Modules Installer’ after hitting search option in the top-right corner of the new window.

Step 3 – After you have found ‘Windows Modules Installer’, open it after double clicking on it. A new window will pop-up. In the new window, find ‘Startup Type’ and using the drop-down list convert ‘automatic’ to ‘manual’. Hit the OK icon after that.