Biggest Positives from India vs South Africa Test Series

For the last couple of weeks, Indian cricket scene has been witness to lots of stellar moments and one of them is definitely the big win of India against South Africa in the 3 day-test series. The phenomenal performance of India has been the subject of discussion for a very long time now. The first test was won by the home side by 203 runs, the second and third test was the time when India absolutely outclassed their opponents with sheer brilliance.

Here’s what we think were the biggest positives of this series:

THE MAGIC OF RUNS:

The batsmen of team India showed absolute excellence, and while we are on that topic, one deserves special mention would definitely be Rohit Sharma. This maestro did his magic with the runs and also proved everyone wrong when he played commendable cricket after entering the game at the top order. He is the only batsman to have scored more than 500 runs(529 runs) in the series.

Soon after Rohit Sharma, the players who topped the run list were Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli as they scored over 300 runs, and were high in tallies.

Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja were the players from the Indian team to have scored above 200 runs.

This performance put up by the batsmen of Indian team was something the fans resonated to humongously.

MASTERSTROKE WITH WICKET TAKING:

The bowlers also showed a commendable performance in this series. The first four highest wicket-takers of the series were all from India. Ravichandran Ashwin being the star player took 15 wickets and topped the list. Following him were Muhammad Shami with a total of 13 wickets, Ravindra Jadeja with 13 wickets again and Umesh Yadav with 11 wickets.

The fifth highest wicket taker was from Sri Lanka named Kagiso Rabada. He took a total of 7 wickets.

Indian team pretty much reigned the bowling arena too.

Indian captain Virat Kohli also praised the bowlers and told how it was for the first time that Indian team took 60 wickets, which was a very big achievement for them.

Umesh Yadav was a treat to eyes. The pressure fracture in Jasprit Bumrah’s back brought Umesh into the picture and he made sure that people would remember his performance for a while. Umesh showed a masterclass performance by taking 6 wickets in this series, and it is safe to say he didn’t need to wait for Pune to show his true prowess.

TOPPED THE BOARD WITH HIGHEST SCORES:

This series was a witness of three double tons and all of them were done by Indian players. Virat Kohli’s 254 in Pune was the highest in this test series. Batsman Mayank Agarwal scored a double ton in Pune, and Rohit Sharma did so in the last test in Ranchi.

Dean Elgar from South Africa scored 160 in the first test and that was the topmost score made by the visiting side.

SAVED IT ALL(BY THE WICKETSKEEPER):

Every aspect of Indian team showed so much improvement that it left all the viewers stunned. Wriddhiman Saha, was the most efficient wicketkeeper as he was involved in 12 dismissals( 11 catches and 1 stumping) and truly did justice to the title of being the best wicketkeeper in the world that Virat had given him.

MOST CATCHES OF THE SERIES:

Rohit Sharma, amazed us in ways more than one. Not only did he top the run tally with the standalone 527 runs, he performed phenomenally as an outfield fielder. His four catches made him top the list here as well as he surpassed the South African skipper Faf Du Plessis who made 3 catches.

It is safe to say that Indian players had all the sides covered and that in itself is a victory.

LONG LASTING PARTNERSHIPS:

The everlasting partnership between Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal that was brought up in the first two days of the series was the only time in the series when a partnership could yield more than 300 runs. The 317 run strong partnership at the top of the order raised everyone’s spirits to the highest notch.

In the final match of the series, the partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit was 263 runs strong and that took the position of India to sureshot glory.

It should also be mentioned that South India also posted three hundred plus partnerships. Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock’s partnership was the highest South Africa had in this test series.