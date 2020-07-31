Best WWE Wrestlers Of All Time – Ranked

There are so many great WWE wrestlers in the sport’s history that choosing a few as the best WWE wrestlers of all time would be a very challenging task. WWE is over 30 years old and is live every Monday and Friday with their Raw and SmackDown shows. Apart from these, there are monthly pay-per-views on Sunday. Not to forget the NXT.

When the show has so many 3 to 2 hour shows, it is apparent that many great wrestlers come in and get faded away. However, there are certain WWE superstars that have made their mark and are recognized as the best WWE wrestlers.

Now, we accept the fact that when there are so many great and legendary wrestlers to choose from, pinpointing few best ones would not just be difficult but also controversial. So, in order to assert our objectivity, we have mentioned the criteria that we have followed to rank these superstars as top WWE wrestlers.

The parameters are as follows:

Entrance Music: WWE is way more than just in-ring performance, entrance music must be thrilling and catchy too.

Finishing Move: How effective and original the move is?

On the MIc: Verbal feuds are the most important things in professional wrestling.

In the Ring: How many accolades they have won and the number of main event fights they were part of.

So, without further ado, let’s get to it.

Best Wrestlers of All Time

10. Mic Foley

Mic Foley had a great technical ability in the ring and was better than most wrestlers. Moreover, he was able to put on a great show by taking heavy beating and keep on going. He was absolutely astonishing on the mic. She put on a deranged soliloquy persona with perfection.

Some of the weaknesses of Mic Moley that restrained him from being higher on this list of top WWE wrestlers were his finishing move and entrance music.

The problem with entrance music was that there was not a single consistent tune. He had numerous alter egos with different underwhelming songs.

His finishing was not that bad though, but when we compare it with something like a Rock Bottom or Stone Cold Stunner, the Mandible Crew does not really stand out.

9. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

Piper was an absolute legend on the mic and believe it or not the ‘Piper’s Pit’ was the beginning of the transition of WWE to the current dramatic theater it has become. Although his main quality was the sharpness on the mic, he was also a great wrestler in the ring.

Coming to his weaknesses, his finishing move was none other than the sleeping hold. We all know that it is not really unique. On the other hand, his entrance music was one of the best ones. It was highly effective in pumping up the excitement and welcoming the “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

8. “Macho Man” Randy Savage

Savage won the World Heavyweight Champion twice along with the Intercontinental Championship once only in a decade. On this list, Randy has to be one of the best wrestlers on the mic, his delivery and lethalness are simply unmatched.

On the other hand, his entrance music was super weak, to say the least. His finishing move was simply amazing and iconic. Overall, he was surely one of the best wrestlers of all time.

7. John Cena

No matter how overplayed and memed Cena’s “You can’t see me” entrance track is, it is one of the best entrance music in the game. He is the best wrestler in the list when it comes to his on the mic ability. He can narrate his expressions with ease and perfection. He’s funny too.

He is also a 16-time WWE champion along with five-time United States champion. He is easily one of the most famous WWE wrestlers ever.

6. The Undertaker

We are all aware of the fact that Taker was never much of a talker. He doesn’t really need to though. Everything else he does is so effective and iconic that his on-mic ability can have a pass.

He was an absolute beast in the ring. He has a 21 consecutive winning streak under his name that is a record in this sport.

5. Ric Flair

Ric Flair is obviously on the list. His iconic “Woo!” is enough to show his impact on the culture. Just give Ric Flair a mic, and he would absolutely demolish anyone. His in-ring ability is unquestioned as well.

He won a lot of titles, but the issue is, he spent less than two years the WWE during his prime, and this list is of the best WWE wrestlers of all time.

4. Hulk Hogan

Now similar to Mic Foley, Hulk Hogan had a dozen separate entrance songs, but the difference is, hulk was the wrestler that turned entrance songs into a way to hype up the crowd. He was iconic on the mic. He was known for calling everyone “brother” and ripping his shirt.

These small things coupled with his charisma and in-ring technical ability, made him an absolute legend and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

3. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Looking at his successful acting career out of WWE, we can already say that The Rock is a great actor. This served him well in the WWE. He had the required charisma on the mic along with great in-ring talent.

He won 8 WWE Championships, a couple of intercontinental titles, and five tag-team belts.

His entrance song was super iconic, and whenever crowds heard the initial “If ya smell..”, they used to go wild. We will admit though, the rest of the track was alright at best.

2. Shawn Michaels

Shaun Michaels is without the shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest wrestlers to ever live. His entrance track was off the charts. His finishing move, “Sweet Chin Music” was both iconic and effective.

He was also an absolute fan favorite on the mic. He sometimes was a villain too and a very compelling one. The guy could do it all.

Apart from all these fancy things, he was also a great wrestler. He held the heavyweight belt four times along with six tag-team titles.

1. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

The Stone Cold Stunner is iconic enough to put Austin on this list. It is the greatest finishing move in the history of the sport, no doubt. His entrance theme was the sound of WWE for generations. Unlike the Rock’s theme, it didn’t go downhill after the initial lines.

He wasn’t the most PG wrestler on the mic, but he sure was outstanding in his verbal abilities. His iconic “What?!” can still be head every week live.

Honorable Mentions

Before signing off, we would like to mention some Honorable names that could not make it the list of greatest wrestlers of all time but were still highly influential and talented in the ring.