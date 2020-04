Sri Ram Navami 2018: Wishes, HD Images, Messages, Quotes

Sri Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama. Rama Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of the waxing moon in the month of Chaitra Shuklaoaksha Navami, all over India.Rama was the son of King Dasharath. It was a joyous occasion in Ayodhya all those centuries ago when King Dasharath’s son Rama was finally born. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama. You can send the following Ram Navami SMS to your relatives and friends.

Sri Rama Navami Wishes

Ram ji ki jyoti se noor milta hai

Sabke dilo ko shurur milta hai

Jo bhi jata hai ram ji ke dwar

Kuch na kuch jarur milta hai.

“Happy Ram Navami”.

Baajre ki roti, aam ka achar,

Suraj ki kirne, khushiyo ki bahar,

Chanda ki chandni,apano ka pyar,

Mubarak ho aapko

Ram Navami ka tyohaar.

“Jinke man me SHRI RAM hai

Bhagya me uske baikunth dham hai

Unke charno me jisne jivan vaar diya

Sansar me uska kalyan hai.

Ram Navmi ki Badhai.”

“Ram jinka nam hai,Ayodhya jinka dham hai,Aise raghunandan ko,hamara pranam hai Aapko aur apke parivarko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaye. “

“Bhaji mann Ram siyapati

Raghukul eese

Deen bandhu dukh taaran

Kosaladhees

Ram kisi bhaanti bhaji,

Ravan ki reeti taji.

Jai Shri Ram.”

“Shri Ram Ji Ki Mahima Aprampar,

Karte Sabhi Ke dukho Ka Sanhaar,

Ram Navami hao inke Janm Ka Tyohaar,

Jai, Shri Raam, Jai Shri Raam, Jai Shri Raam.”

“The only problem is that it doesn’t come with a map

We have to find our own way to reach the destination

“May Lord Raam be your Map….”

“The Ramayana is a guidebook, a sacred text, an inspiring scripture for every man in all lands, whatever his creed or condition might be. It imparts poise, balance, equanimity, inner strength, and peace.”

“It was the management skills of Lord Rama which helped him reach his wife Sita and free her from the ten-headed demon king Ravana,”

“Agar Shree Ram Aapke Hraday Mein Hai To Prasiddhi Bhagya Swatantrata Aur Sampoornata Sab Aapke Paas aa Jaayega. Happy Sri Ramnavmi.”

“Today is the Birthday of Rama who is Dharma itself. He is Veda Dharma in Human Form. He is Anandaswarupa and Dharmaswarupa. On this holy day of Ramnavami, you must immerse yourself in the Atma as Dharmaswarupa as the motivator of the moral life.”

“My Lord, you are my defender,

When I lie down, I go to sleep in peace,

You alone, my Lord Rama, keep me and all perfectly safe.

“हरे राम हरे राम राम राम हरे हरे !

हरे कृष्ण हरे कृष्ण कृष्ण कृष्ण हरे हरे !!

हे रामा पुरुषोत्तमा नरहरे नारायणा केशवा गोविंदा गरुडध्वजा गुननिधे दामोदरा माधवा !

हे कृष्ण कमलापते यदुपते सीतापते श्रीपते वैकुंठाधीपते चराचरपते लक्ष्मीपते पाहिमाम !!

श्रीराम जयराम जयजय राम……”

Navami Tithi Madhumaas Punita; Shukla Paksh Abhijit Nav Preeta; Madhya Divas Ati Sheet Na Ghama; Pavan Kaal Lok Vishrama! Happy Ram Navami.