Women’s Rights Activists Urge Kejriwal To Restore Peace In Delhi

Women’s rights activists and concerned citizens met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday urging them to take proactive and visible measures in preventing riot and restoring peace in the national capital.

The delegation includes Vrinda Grover, Farah Naqvi, Kavita Krishnan, Ayesha Kidwai, Navsharan Singh, Sarojini Nadimpally, Bhasha Singh, Indira Unninayar, Maya John, Poonam Kaushik and Ratna Appnender.

They said the Delhi CM should circulate video messages with strong message of moral leadership against communalism and appeals for Hindu-Muslim unity.

The delegation urged Kejriwal to open nodal peace-keeping centres and safe houses immediately for vulnerable people as well as to set up a helpline for SOS calls.

Briefing to the press after the meeting with CM the delegation said, “The Deputy CM and CM heard our concerns and suggestions. They did not make categorical commitments, but we hope they will act on some of them, and that the AAP government will play a more proactive role in pushing the law and order machinery to act impartially, urgently prevent escalation, and help restore peace to Delhi.”

Delhi Police is not under the Delhi government. It is under the Union home ministry. But neither the CM and nor his MLAs made any presence felt in the riot-affected areas to restore peace.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal met Tuesday the Union home minister Amit Shah, the Delhi Police commissioner, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and leaders of all political parties.