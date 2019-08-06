Unmao Rape Survivor Transferred From Lucknow To Delhi’s AIIMS Trauma Centre

Monday evening didn’t saw a traffic peak on one side of the six-laned Lohia Path in Lucknow as green corridors or temporary emergency lanes were created by the city police to transfer Unnao rape survivor to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital.

The transfer from Lucknow to Delhi was achieved in less than three hours and police said it was an exception as such green corridors are mostly activated for organ transplants.

Video footage of the Lohia Path, which passes very close to the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, showed a police vehicle, sirens of it blaring, leading the ambulance and followed by three security vehicles.

The ambulance carrying rape survivor left the trauma center at the King George’s Medical University at 6:24 pm and reached Lucknow airport at 7:03 pm. It covered 33 km in just 39 minutes. Usually the journey takes at least an hour.

According to Lucknow police the ambulance passed 22 major traffic intersections. The green corridors were under the responsibility of 12 senior police officers and 142 police constables.

The air ambulance of Unmao rape survivor reached Delhi airport shortly before 9 pm and a road ambulance reached AIIMS Trauma Centre at 9:18 pm. The distance between airport to AIIMS is 15 km.

The same exercise was undertaken Tuesday morning to carry lawyer of the rape survivor, a 19-year-old who had accused expelled Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar for raping her in 2017 at his residence.