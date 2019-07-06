Union Budget 2019 Highlights

Special additional excise duty has been proposed by Rs 1/litre on petrol and diesel for road and infrastructure cess.

Rs 20 coin will soon be released with new features. New coins of other denominations of Rs 1, Rs 2 and Rs 5 will also be released with easily distinguishable features.

A TV channel will come up for the startup sector under the Doordarshan umbrella to help people who face challenges starting a business. It will discuss growth issues. It will be designed and executed by startups.

A pension scheme has been announced for retail traders having an annual turnover of less than Rs 1.5 crore. It will be named as Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Man Dhan. AADHAR and bank account will be required to avail the scheme. Currently, there are around three crores retail traders in India.

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah said the announced budget will ignite hope of the country in becoming a $5-trillion economy.

NRIs can now avail AADHAAR card immediately after arriving in India. Earlier they had to wait for 180 mandatory days.

Expand of Swachh Bharat mission proposed and in every village solid waste management will be undertaken.

Companies having an annual turnover of 400 crores will come under 25 percent corporate tax rate bracket.

Returns can now be filed without PAN number. It can be done by quoting AADHAR number.