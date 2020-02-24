Trump Tweets India Visit Will Be The Biggest Event

Before leaving for India the United States President Donald Trump said the visit would be the biggest event.

Trump left Washington DC Saturday evening (local time) with First Lady Melania Trump along with daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

Ivanka and Jared are advisors to the US President.

Trump said, “I look forward to being with the people of India, we will be with millions and millions of people. I get along very well with PM, he is a friend of mine.”

Ivanka tweeted that she is honored to return to the country.

She had been in India in 2018 for the Global Entrepreneurial Summit.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted that it is an honor the US President will be with the Indians on Monday and it would be historic, starting from Ahmedabad.

Trump is on a two-day visit to India and this will be his first visit in India. He will be landing in Gujarati city Ahmedabad and thereafter would be visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Trump will be inaugurating a new sports stadium in Ahmedabad.

The event in Ahmedabad is titled as ‘Namaste Trump,’ similar to Howdy Modi in Houston in the US last September for Modi.