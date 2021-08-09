Tokyo Olympics 2020: India’s finest Olympic performance to date

India finished the Olympics with their best-ever total of seven medals, including a gold.

As the games conclude, take a look at the medalists and others who came close but couldn’t quite make it to the podium.

NEERAJ CHOPRA: GOLD

The gold medal won by Neeraj Chopra in the men’s javelin throw on Saturday brought pleasure to a billion hearts across the country. Some were moved to tears as they saw him on the podium, while many more were filled with chills as the Indian national song was performed in Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium. His outstanding performance on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games helped India achieve its best-ever score at the quadrennial event, finishing with seven medals, including two silver and four bronze.

RAVI DAHIYA: SILVER

Ravi, 23, is the second Indian rookie to win a medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Dahiya won silver in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event, making him the eighth Indian to earn a silver medal in an individual sport in the Olympics. After falling 7-4 to two-time world champion Zavur Uguev, the Sonipat-born grappler had to settle for second place (ROC).

MIRABAI CHANU: SILVER

Mirabai Chanu began the account with a silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting division, lifting a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg). In Manipur’s Imphal East region, the 26-year-old from Nongpok Kakching hamlet broke India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal on an opening day, ensuring India started with a bang.

PV SINDHU: BRONZE

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman and, after Sushil Kumar, the only Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. The ace shuttler from Hyderabad won the bronze medal in the women’s singles tournament after defeating China’s He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15.

LOVLINA BORGOHAIN: BRONZE

Lovlina became the third Indian pugilist [after Vijender Singh (2008) and Mary Kom (2012)] to secure a podium finish in the Olympic Games when she defeated Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen in the quarter-finals. She took bronze after a 0-5 defeat against defending world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the semi-finals. The 23-year-old from Barpathar village in the Golaghat district of Assam won the first Olympic medal in Indian boxing in nine years.

MEN’S HOCKEY TEAM: BRONZE

The Indian men’s hockey team, who had been without an Olympic medal since winning gold at the 1980 Moscow Games, won bronze after defeating Germany 5-4 in an exciting match. It was India’s sixth medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

BAJRANG PUNIA: BRONZE

Wrestler Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling playoff after defeating Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov in his first appearance at the quadrennial tournament. Punia, from the Jhajjar district’s Khuddan village, pinned Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov. It was India’s sixth medal of the Tokyo Olympics – equalling their best-ever haul at a single edition of the Olympics.

This is the first time that India has won seven medals in a variety of sports. India fielded its largest-ever presence to the Tokyo Olympics, with 126 competitors across 18 sports. Indian competitors competed in 69 events in total, the most ever for the country.