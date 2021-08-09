Tokyo Olympics 2020: India’s finest Olympic performance to date

India finished the Olympics with their best-ever total of seven medals, including a gold.
As the games conclude, take a look at the medalists and others who came close but couldn’t quite make it to the podium.
NEERAJ CHOPRA: GOLD
The gold medal won by Neeraj Chopra in the men’s javelin throw on Saturday brought pleasure to a billion hearts across the country. Some were moved to tears as they saw him on the podium, while many more were filled with chills as the Indian national song was performed in Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium. His outstanding performance on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games helped India achieve its best-ever score at the quadrennial event, finishing with seven medals, including two silver and four bronze.
RAVI DAHIYA: SILVER
Ravi, 23, is the second Indian rookie to win a medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Dahiya won silver in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event, making him the eighth Indian to earn a silver medal in an individual sport in the Olympics. After falling 7-4 to two-time world champion Zavur Uguev, the Sonipat-born grappler had to settle for second place (ROC).
MIRABAI CHANU: SILVER
Mirabai Chanu began the account with a silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting division, lifting a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg). In Manipur’s Imphal East region, the 26-year-old from Nongpok Kakching hamlet broke India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal on an opening day, ensuring India started with a bang.
PV SINDHU: BRONZE
PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman and, after Sushil Kumar, the only Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. The ace shuttler from Hyderabad won the bronze medal in the women’s singles tournament after defeating China’s He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15.