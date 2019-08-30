SRK’s Daughter Suhana Khan Kicks Off Acting Schooling At NY University

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been enrolled to the film school at New York University and a video of her first day was shared Thursday by Gauri Khan.

In her Instagram account SRK’s wife posted a video of Suhana flaunting her college girl look handing down a black bag on her shoulder.

Gauri Khan captioned the video as, “A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU.”

She however deleted the video later but by the short time fans picked it up and now it is doing the rounds of social media.

Suhana Khan completed her graduation this year from Ardingly College in England. Moments from the event was shared by the superstar and his wife then.

Shah Rukh had earlier talked about Suhana’s interest in acting. He said, “Suhana wants to be an actress and she says that she doesn’t want to learn it from me. Which is an amazing thought to have. Because it means that she wants to do the same thing as me but with an independent and a unique voice.”

Meanwhile, it is yet to see what acting quality Suhana imparts after her completion from the film school in New York University