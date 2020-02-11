SC On Shaheen Bagh’s Infant Death: Can Minor Participate In Protest

A 4-month-old infant died on January 30 while returning back from protests in Shaheen Bagh with parents and amid such unfortunate incidence apex court has issued notices to Delhi government and center asking, “Can a four-month-old child go for the protest?”

Headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, the bench took strong exception to women lawyers who were opposing the court’s taking so moto cognizance of the matter. He asked, “Can a 4-month-old child be taking part in such protests.”

National bravery award winner Zen Gunratan Sadavarte wrote a letter earlier to Supreme Court that minors should be banned from taking part in protests and agitations.

The bench added that no further the Shaheen Bagh protest platform should be use to create more problems.

Expressing unhappiness to the opposing lawyers the bench said its suo motu proceedings are properly constituted.

In her letter the 2019 Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Award recipient alleged the parents failed to protect the rights of the kid and this resulted in his death.

She added the infants and children at Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA and NRC are exposed to unfavorable conditions and these are some violations of the rights of younger ones.

The letter mentioned protesters include women, newborns, children, and senior citizens and it is ignored the newborn babies need extra care and attention.