Saradha Chit Fund – Ex-Kolkata Top Cop Rajiv Kumar Seeks 7 Days From CBI

Ex-Kolkata top cop Rajiv Kumar wrote to Central Bureau of Investigating Monday seeking seven days additional time to appear before the agency and face questions related to the multicrore Saradha chit fund case as he had earlier led the Special Investigation Team.

The senior IPS officer mentioned being currently on leave due to personal reasons. A group of CBI officers arrived at his residence Sunday evening serving a notice on him in his absence asking the former Commissioner of Kolkata Police to appear before the agency.

West Bengal government has reinstated Rajiv Kumar as Additional Director General of CID on Sunday following the end of model code of conduct.

A group of officers from the state’s CID arrived earlier today at the Central Government Officers Complex in Salt Lake and submitted letter of Rajiv Kumar to the agency.

Sources said he may move to court to seek anticipatory bail.

Earlier this year in February a group of CBI officers reached Rajiv Kumar’s residence to question him in the chit fund case. The officers were prevented to question him and a road block was hit the next day. Later with the intervention of apex court he was interrogated at Meghalaya’s Shillong.

The apex court withdrew on May 17 arrest protection given to Rajiv Gandhi and asked CBI to proceed with their wok as per law.

However, the court asked him to approach for an anticipatory bail from a competent court in the state.