Residence, Office Of TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee Wore Deserted Look

No supporters or no party leader was seen Thursday at the Trinamool Congress office at E M Bypass. eastern part of Kolkata. Only few guards and few policemen were seen as Bharatiya Janata Party surged in West Bengal.

Similarly the residence of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in south Kolkata’s Kalighat wore deserted look. Just handful of supporters was seen gathered outside silently.

A TMC leader said, “We didn’t expect such a result in Bengal. Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee had given a call for winning 42 seats, we had hoped that we would improve our tally. But the results are completely unexpected. It seems we failed to gauge the strong undercurrent in Bengal.”

For the first time since 2009 the TMC witnessed a slide in polls.

BJP was leading in 18 seats of 42 in Bengal until the latest trend Thursday late evening.

Mamata Banerjee said her party would do complete review of vote outcome. Her tweet read, “We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed and the VVPATs matched.”

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections TMC grabbed 34 seats of 42.

A TMC worker said, “CPI (M) voters who consider Mamata as their only opponent cast their votes in favour of the BJP. Otherwise, this results could not have happened.”