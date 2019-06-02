Police Chases BJP Supporters For Shouting Jai Shri Ram Slogan At TMC Leaders

Jai Shri Ram slogan has become the centre of scuffles lately between Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress. Supporters of saffron blocked Saturday road of Mamata Banerjee’s heavyweights in Kanchrapara who were set to pass for a meeting.

West Bengal police chased the people with lathis and minutes later youths rushed towards the car of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad president Trinankur Bhattacharya and banged on it.

Police were prompted to lathicharge again on the BJP supporters. Later the mob converged on the railway station and blocked a couple of trains during the day.

Newly elected lawmaker of the area, Arjun Singh, said about 10 lakh postcards will be sent to chief minister Mamata Banerjee with the text of Jai Shri Ram slogan.

Lately, Mamata Banerjee lost temperament in a neighbouring area towards Jai Shri Ram slogan shouted by youths while her convoy was passing by.

TMC leaders assembled Saturday in Kanchrapara to plan out strategy in regaining control of party offices which were allegedly taken over by the BJP workers.