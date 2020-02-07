PFI In Touch With AAP, Congress Leaders: ED

PFI president of Delhi has been in touch with Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, said an ED official, who wish not to be named.

He added that Mohammad Parwez Ahmed has also been in touch with several Congress leaders including Udit Raj.

Popular Front of India is under the scanner of ED, alleged for its anti-national activities and fanning violence in the states like Uttar Pradesh lately during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Today is the last day of campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections. The state is scheduled for polls on Saturday, February 8. Results will be announced on February 11.

According to the official, Ahmed was in contact with Singh through WhatsApp chats, phone calls and personal meetings.

ED said about Rs 120 crore was deposited in 73 such bank accounts which are liked to PFI. The deposits were mainly made through cash. About two-thirds of the deposits were kept as cash reserve at the ogranization’s headquarters in G-78, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.

It is also alleged local handlers collected cash from across India and traveled to Delhi to deposit the fund.

Earlier, Assam and Uttar Pradesh governments recommended the Union home ministry to ban PFI.

Meanwhile, several PFI members have been detained or arrested from several parts of India including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for violence during anti-CAA protests.