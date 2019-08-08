Pakistan Expels Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria

Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled Wednesday Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria over Modi government’s move to strip Article 370 of Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir citing it as illegal.

Bisaria is currently in Islamabad while Pakistani counterpart Moin-ul-Haq has not yet taken charge in New Delhi.

The Modi government said J&K is an integral part of India and any issue with the state is internal to the nation.

A statement released by Pakistan said its Independence Day will be observed in solidarity with Kashmiris on August 14 while August 15 as a Black Day.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan meanwhile has directed all the diplomatic channels to be activated to highlight violations of human rights in Kashmir by Indian government.

Khan chaired a crucial meeting with the National Security Committee (NSC) and asked to suspend bilateral trade with India and review the bilateral arrangements.

In a televised message foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, “Our ambassadors will no longer be in New Delhi and their counterparts here will also be sent back.”

Khan said Tuesday Pulwama-like attacks could take place following revoke of Article 370 that provides special status for J&K.

He added, “This will be a war that no one will win and the implications will be global.”

Khan said Pakistan would approach world leaders too on the Kashmir issue.

He said, “We will fight it at every forum including the UN Security Council.”