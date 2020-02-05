Oppositions Tried Misleading People Over Budget 2020: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged that the Union Budget 2020-21 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the best budget considering the current global economic scenario.

Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second Union Budget on Saturday, February 1, in the Parliament.

Addressing at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s meeting in Delhi he added that attempts were made to mislead people even though critics too accepts the Union Budget 2020-21 is the best under the prevailing global economic scenario.

The prime minister hailed Bodo accord and also the agreement that focuses on settling the Bru-Reang tribe members in Tripura. He said both are historic successes in this decade of his government.

Modi further said the measure will usher in an ear of peace in Tripura and entire northeast, the region that suffered decades of violence and bloodshed.

The PM said at the BJP parliamentary party meet, “People have now realized that it is a very good budget and even critics have acknowledged that this is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario.”

It was the first parliamentary party meet for BJP President JP Nadda after becoming the party chief. PM Modi and others felicitated him.

Nadda expressed BJP will win the Delhi assembly election. He said more than 240 MPs of the party are reaching out to voters in poor colonies.

Delhi is going into polls on February 8. Results will be announced on February 11.