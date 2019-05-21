New Trailer Of Biopic PM Narendra Modi Released

Producer of biopic PM Narendra Modi released Tuesday a new trailer following month long controversial delay for its theatrical debut. It is about two minutes and open during political times of the early 2010s.

Featuring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role, the film captures the struggling of Prime Minister Modi as a child and how he spent his youth in politically turbulent times.

From the trailer Modi is portrayed struggling to grasp the concept of an undivided India and paves his path towards becoming chief minister of Gujarat after meeting Amit Shah (Manoj Joshi).

Modi is seen attending meetings with NRIs and delegates from several countries claiming Gujarat can allow them to do business but the state will not be sold off to anyone.

In 2002 Modi was cornered after riots in the state. The incidence has been featured too in the new trailer.

The new trailer has a different toned than what was seen earlier on YouTube. The previous trailer was however taken off from the platform due to Lok Sabha elections in the country and oppositions claimed it could motivate voters.

Biopic PM Narendra Modi is finally releasing on May 24, Friday.