Muslim Woman Attempts Suicide After Husband Pronounces Triple Talaq

A day after the Parliament passed Triple Talaq bill a Muslim woman in Ahmedabad attempted to commit suicide following her husband pronounced the divorce words thrice. The mother of two young children is undergoing treatment.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill or the so-called Triple Talaq bill was cleared in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday by 99 favored votes and 84 unfavored votes. It will replace the February 21 ordinance.

Now the pronouncement of talaq talaq talaq instantly is a criminal offence and is punishable by law for up to 3 years of imprisonment.

Meanwhile, several civil society members and organizations have condemned the clearance of the historic bill claiming it is a complete charade. President Ram Nath Kovind has been urged not to approve the bill.

A statement released by them reads, “We stand today in strong opposition to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2019, which has been pushed through the Rajya Sabha in great haste by this government. Why was it not sent to a select committee?”

The statement is signed by Bebaak Collective, United Against Hate, Writer Farah Naqvi, historian Uma Chakravarti, and activists Harsh Mander, Arundhati Dhuru and Kalyani Menon-Sen and more.

The bill, which now awaits presidential assent, was passed in Lok Sabha on July 25.

In August 2017 apex court called the practice of triple talaq unconstitutional and violated Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.