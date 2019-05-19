Modi Vows Building Giant Vidyasagar Statue In Kolkata

Amid tensions with Trinamool Congress in West Bengal Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised Thursday to be constructing a grand statue of 19th century reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

Existing statue of the icon of Bengal was vandalized on Tuesday inside Kolkata’s Vidyasagar College campus in a violence between supporters of both the parties during a mega road show of BJP chief Amit Shah.

Both the parties have accused each other of vandalizing the Vidyasagar statue, which has emotional value among people of Bengal.

BJP alleged TMC men smashed at the statue to pin blame on the party ahead of the last phase of voting in the state.

Addressing to a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau the PM said, “We saw hooliganism by TMC workers again during Bhai Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata, they vandalized Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s statue. Such people should face strong action.”

Modi added that BJP is committed to the vision of Vidyasagar and will construct a giant statue made of five metals of Vidyasagar at the same spot in Kolkata’s College Street area.

Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state has enough resources to build the statue without taking help of BJP.

TMC chief spokesperson Derek O’Brien tweeted, “Modi. You pathological liar.”

The Election Commission on Wednesday cut shot campaigning in the state citing Tuesday’s violence.