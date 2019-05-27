Modi May Visit Maldives In His First Overseas Trip

The Maldives will remain a key foreign policy priority for Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and it is learned he would likely visit the neighbourhood on his first overseas visit during the second term in office.

Modi will be sworn into office on May 30 along with his cabinet. His Bharatiya Janata Party won a strong mandate in the Lok Sabha elections.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his desire to work for peace over a telephone call to Modi, who underlined importance of creating trust.

Modi recalled initiatives of neighbourhood first policy and referred his suggestion to Prime Minister of Pakistan to fight poverty jointly.

Pakistan will be on the radar of foreign policy for Modi but he is expected to visit Male too next month.

However, no confirmation of the visits has yet arrived from foreign ministry.

In 2014 Modi invited heads of state and government of all the nations in South Asia to his 26 May inauguration event. His first overseas visit then was Bhutan and Maldives in November 2018.

India’s ties with the Maldives altered dramatically after September 2018 when Ibrahim Mohammed Solih became the president.