Modi Is Not Divider-In-Chief As Mentioned In TIME: Shahnawaz Hussain

TIME magazine wrote Modi is divider-in-chief. Former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain defends saying that the prime minister never discriminates against minorities.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader added that he can say with utmost responsibility that Modi genuinely believes in “sabka saath, sabka vikas.”

Shahnawaz Hussain is a prominent Muslim face of the party.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked voters addressing to a rally in Uttar Pradesh whether the army requires permission from Election Commission to attack and kill terrorists.

He referred to killing of two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian Sunday morning.

The encounter took place during a search operation in south Kashmir’s Hindsitapur of Shopian district and the area was cordoned off after a tip-off about presence of terrorists. Army has seized weapons and other materials from the site of encounter.

On Wednesday Modi attacked Aam Admi Party saying it supported several minor gangs and created nakampanthi model of governance to Delhi.

Addressing to a rally in Ramlila Maidan the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said, “Delhi has seen nakampanthi model of governance. People had come to change the country, but they themselves. They supported tukde tukde gang and strengthened India’s enemies.”

Earlier this week senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said the saffron cannot be an individual-centric party. He denied allegations that it is Modi-centric.