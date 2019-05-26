Mamata Banerjee Offers Stepping Down, TMC Says ‘No’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke her silence after two days of result day of Lok Sabha elections, but her statement has surprised everyone. She said have opted to resign from the chair but the party wants her to continue.

Her party Trinamool Congress held an emergency meeting on Saturday.

Briefing to the press after the meeting she said, “At TMC’s internal meeting, I offered to quit as CM but party rejected; maybe I will continue.”

Mamata Banerjee lost significant ground to Bharatiya Janata Party in the state in Lok Sabha elections. Abreast of the national polls Bengal had eight bypolls and BJP won four seats.

Blaming the BJP-led central government the CM said she could not work for past five months due to prolonged elections and the central forces worked against her.

She further said that a total emergency situation was created in the state and BJP won communal agenda.

She criticized election commission and said it worked in favor of the BJP with no justice delivered even after flood of complaints.

BJP won 18 of 42 seats in Bengal. TMC managed grabbing 22, down from the figure of 34 in 2014.

In 2014 the saffron won just 2 seats.