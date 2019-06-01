Mamata Banerjee Makes Internal Changes In TMC To Counter BJP In Bengal

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee asks party leaders to recapture their offices which are alleged to have occupied by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

After losing significant grounds in the Lok Sabha elections Mamata Banerjee has extended core committee. She appointed her brother Kartik Banerjee as president of party’s frontal Jai Hind Bahini. State minister Bratya Basu has been appointed as chairman of it.

She appointed MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as chairman of another frontal organization Banga Janani Bahini.

Mamata Banerjee launched the two frontals on Thursday to counter growth of RSS in West Bengal.

She hit out at several of her party leaders for surrendering to the BJP against lure of money. She termed them as traitors.

The West Bengal chief minister said, “We have been told to recapture the party offices which had been occupied by the BJP workers after the Lok Sabha polls as early as possible,” a senior party leader said after the closed door meeting.”

She added that people of Bengal will never forgive the traitors and befitting reply will be given too them.

Mamata Banerjee clipped wings of several leaders cracking the whip against internal strife and shouldered responsibilities tp couple of senior leaders.

She has asked her leaders to organize meetings in the areas where BJP has won the Lok Sabha seats.

BJP won 18 of 42 seats in Bengal. TMC grabbed just 22. Two seats were taken by Congress and Left Front couldn’t win any.