Kedarnath’s Rudra Cave Where Modi Meditated Costs Rs 990 A Day

The cave in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath where Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditated could be rented at Rs 990 a day. It is well equipped with all modern facilities.

Named as Rudra meditation cave, it was built as a part of the strategy in 2018 to popularize meditation cave in the area. The Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) slashed down the prices along with a couple of more clauses.

According to GMVN officials, the cave was built following a suggestion from Modi about the concept of meditation caves in Kedarnath.

The Rudra meditation cave is located about 1 km upwards of Kedarnath shrine. It was earlier priced Rs 3,000 a day and found few takers.

GMVN general manager BL Rana said, “The cave did not get a good tourist response last year as by the time it was opened for bookings, the weather had already become quite cold. Secondly, we realized the tariff was too high.”

Under the new rule, the three-day booking clause is removed and so it is not mandatory for tourist to book at least three days before.

The facilities inside the cave include drinking water, electricity and a washroom. The Nigam arranges for breakfast, lunch, dinner and tea two times a day.

Outer part of the cave is made up of stones equipped with wooden door. An attendant is made available 24/7 with a call bell feature inside the cave.