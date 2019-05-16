JD(U) Leader Amarnath Gami Says Modi Brand Has Replaced Nitish In Bihar

Janata Dal-United leader Amarnath Gami said Tuesday Bihar Assembly polls scheduled for 2020 would be contested in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not the state chief minister Nitish Kumar to assure victory.

Talking to the press ahead of seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections the legislator said Modi’s name has replaced that of Nitish Kumar in the state in the Lok Sabha elections campaign.

He added that even Nitish Kumar is parroting the name and achievements of Modi at election rallies in Bihar.

Gami further continued that Nitish Kumar has not been able to keep achievements of his government in the rallies and NDA is getting votes in the name of just Modi.

The JD(U) leader further said following the announcement of election results on May 23 there will be situation of chaos among legislators of non-BJP parties to see future in the BJP.

Gami resigned from legislative Assembly membership late last month after being sidelined during Samastipur and Darbhanga constituencies by his party.

He has been a legislator from Hayaghat Assembly constituency twice and said to have sent his resignation to Nitish Kumar though until now the party has not accepted it.