India Requests Pakistan To Permit Modi’s Flight Use Its Airspace On A Visit To Kyrgystan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting on June 13 and 14 in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek and ahead of it India has requested Pakistan to allow him to fly through its airspace.

Following India’s air strikes in Balakot all the flights from the country have been banned to use the airspace of Pakistan.

However, Pakistan later lifted restrictions on two routes of 11 through its southern parts.

Last month India allowed Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to use the Indian airspace while on a visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Later, Pakistan allowed Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to use the airspace for the SCO meeting in Bishkek on May 22 and 23.

Timeline

Pakistan opened one route for Indian flights on April 5.

India permitted Pakistan Foreign Minister to use Indian airspace on May 2 and May 4.

Pakistan permitted Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to use its airspace on May 22 and 23.

After Balakot incident Etihad’s Abu Dhabi-New Delhi flight became first on June 2 to use Pakistan’s airspace to reach India.

Similarly, Indigo’s Dubai-New Delhi flight on June 4 became the first Indian airline to use Pakistan’s airspace.