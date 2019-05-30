India Lifts Travel Restrictions To Sri Lanka But Advises To Be Careful, Vigilant

India has issued an updated travel advisory for the citizens who want to visit Sri Lanka saying the security situation is returning to normal gradually but visitors need to be careful and vigilant.

The advisory released by External Affairs Ministry read, “Security situation in Sri Lanka is gradually returning to normal with the lifting of curfew and restrictions on social media and the opening of schools. Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka are advised to be careful and vigilant.”

The advisory added that citizens who need any assistance can contact the Indian High Commission in Colombo round the clock.

Visitors can also get in touch with the Assistant High Commission in Kandy and the Consulates in Jaffna and Hambantota.

Last month the advisory warbed Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to the island nation in view of the security situation after April 21 terror attacks in which more than 250 people were killed.

Earlier this week Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena urged foreign envoys to lift travel restrictions of their citizens.

In a meeting at the house of the president the president guaranteed security situation in Sri Lanka was almost completely ensured.

The meeting was attended by the ambassadors of United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Germany, Australia and European Union.