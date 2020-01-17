Girl Buried In PoK Avalanche Found Alive After 18 Hours

It was a miracle for Shahnaz Bibi to find rescue crew has pulled her 12-year-old daughter Samina alive out of the snow after 18 hours in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir area.

In extreme winter weather conditions over a period of about a week more than 75 people lost their lives in PoK.

Avalanche engulfed the family house of the little girl and she was trapped in a room. She recalled to had shouted and screamed for help. She thought would die trapped under the snow and couldn’t sleep while waiting to be rescued.

Samina is being treated at a hospital in Muzaffarabad along with dozens of other people who are wounded in the avalanche.

A rescue team is racing against time finding more buried people under avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall.

Neelum Valley was the worst affected and so far about two dozen bodies have been retrieved.

Shahnaz Bibi has lost her son too in the avalanche. She said there was no sound of a rumble before the avalanche buried her house. It happened within seconds, in a blink of an eye.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said more heavy snowfall my hit the region on Friday and until now the death toll has reached 100.

Afghanistan too had days-long heavy snowfall but the situation on Wednesday returned to normal. Snowfall, flash floods and rains killed about 40 people, damaging tons of homes.