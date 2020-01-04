Gehlot Urges BJP Not To Do Politics Over 100 Infants Death In Kota

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot defended the death of 100 newborns at a state-run hospital in Kota saying the toll recorded in the previous BJP government was more at the same hospital.

More than one hundred infants died last month in JK Lon hospital and Gehlot warned that there should be no politics over the issue.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted that infant mortality in such a huge number is heart-wrenching and extremely saddening.

Yogi further tweeted that it is said that both Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress president and Congress general secretary respectively, have failed to understand the sorrow of mothers of dead infants even being women.

He continued saying both could have met and consoled the mothers instead of indulging in Uttar Pradesh politics.

BSP chief Mayawati called Gehlot as irresponsible, disinterested and insensitive.

Mayawati added that it is more saddening the top brass of Congress is maintaining silence over the issue.

Priyanka was lately on UP tour to attack the UP government and BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act. She visited relatives of the protestors who died in police firing.

Earlier this week a Rajasthan government committee gave a clean chit to hospital authorities claiming the infants were given the right treatment.

However, the state government admitted in its report that some of the incubators were not in proper working condition.

Meanwhile, Centre has said to be sending a high-level team to Rajasthan.