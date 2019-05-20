Exit Polls: PM Modi To Pave Second Term With 300+ Seats

Most of the exit polls are predicting second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with full majority for BJP-led NDA – 300+ seats, beyond majority mark of 272.

According to VMR-Times Now exit poll survey BJP could grab 306 seats while Congress to get just 132.

Similarly, in the 300 mark the other exit polls include Jan Ki Baat (305), CNX-India TV (300), Axis My India-India Today (353) and Today’s Chanakya-News 24 (350).

C-Voter finds NDA to get 287 seats while News Nation fixesx it to 286. AC Neilson-ABP quotes the lowest to 277 seats.

Average of all the eight exit polls mentioned here is 308 seats for NDA, 118 seats for UPA and 116 for others.

In 2014 NDA grabbed 336 seats and Congress was left with just 44.

Most of the exit polls predicted comparatively good loss for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh from where the party had sent 71 MPs to the parliament in 2014. The party to win about forty seats out of 80.

CVoter-Republic and ABP predicts BJP may win 11 to 16 seats from West Bengal out of 42, which will be a big improvement from just 2 in 2014.