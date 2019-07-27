Even PoK Is India’s Territory: General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said Friday India has the right over the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir and this includes the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir too.

Rawat made the statement on the 20th anniversary of the country’s victory in the Kargil War on July 26, 1999. India is commemorating the day as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

He said, “India has the right over the entire Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). How we will take it back is a political decision. Will it be taken in back in a diplomatic manner or will there be another way, it will be decided. The step to be taken next will be carried out as per orders.”

Bipin Rawat added that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir was merged into India by King Hari Singh in October 1947.

He further said that army was deployed in Kashmir then and Pakistani infiltrators were thrown out of the area, but after the declaration of ceasefire, a part of Kashmir went under Pakistan and is today called as PoK.

Earlier, Bipin Rawat warned Pakistan of a bloodied nose if it opts to go into another war.

The General’s tough words were, “Don`t do it. Misadventures are normally not repeated. You`ll get a bloodied nose next time.”

Every year since 1999 the July 26 is celebrated as victory of Operation Vijay and called as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The Kargil war ended in about sixty days and on both sides of the border several lives were lost.