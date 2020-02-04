ED Attaches Assets Of Knight Riders In Rose Valley Money Laundry Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached Monday Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd., St. Xavier’s College (Kolkata) and Multiple Resorts worth Rs 70.11 crore in total in connection with the Rose Valley Group ponzi scam. With this the total attachment now reaches Rs 4,750 crore.

The overall balance in the bank accounts of the three assets attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is Rs 16.20 crore.

The directors of Knight Riders Sports are actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, Ventatesh Mysore and actor Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta.

ED has attached 24 acres of landed property in Purba Medinipur’s Mahishdal and Ramnagar along with one acre of the same at Jyoti Basu Nagar.

A flat at Dilkap Chambers in and a hotel in West Bengal too have been attached.

It is alleged Rose Valley Group fraudulently collected deposits of over Rs 17,520 crore from the public with false promises of high returns.

The company had no real business to generate money for repayment to the investors. FIRs and charge sheets against the companies were filed by the West Bengal police.

Earlier, ED attached several luxurious hotels, resorts, flats and more properties having a tentative market value of about Rs 4,680 crore.

Rose Valley Group’s chief Gautam Kundu was arrested in March 2015. Currently he is in judicial custody.