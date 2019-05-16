Do Army Needs EC Permission To Kill Terrorists: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked voters Sunday whether the army requires permission from Election Commission to attack and kill terrorists.

Modi was addressing to a rally in Uttar Pradesh and referred to the killing of two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian Sunday morning.

The encounter took place during a search operation in south Kashmir’s Hindsitapur of Shopian district and the area was cordoned off after a tip-off about presence of terrorists. Army has seized weapons and other materials from the site of encounter.

Modi said, “They were standing in front (of the soldiers) with bombs and guns. Would my soldiers go to the Election Commission to ask for permission to shoot? Since I came to Kashmir, every second or third day, clean-ups take place. This is my clean-up operation.”

The opposition parties have frequently raised questions on use of armed forces for political gains by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.