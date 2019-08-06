Delhi CM Kejriwal Backs Historic Article 370 Decision

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal supported the move of Modi government in repealing Article 370 from the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories – Ladakh without legislature and J&K with legislature. He expressed hope that peace will return in the Valley.

Being a trenchant critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party chief tweeted his support on the decision that came as a surprise to his political rivals and some in his party too.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh urged the Modi government to create jobs in the Kashmir Valley, pave development and establish peace.

However, Singh opposed the decision of Modi government of bifurcating J&K into two union territories.

Delhi too is a union territory with legislature and Kejriwal, after coming to power in 2015, had been demanding full statehood citing hurdles in various public welfare works.

The AAP supremo had also been voicing to provide full statehood to Puducherry.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said his government has supported the Center whenever there was something of national interest but opposed if a policy was felt to be anti-people.

In the past Kejriwal questioned the surgical strikes of Modi government in PoK and Bharatiya Janata Party branded him as anti-national.