Deadline For Filing Income Tax Returns Extended By One Month

The July 31 deadline has been extended by one month for taxpayers for filing Income Tax Returns. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the ITR-1 form is now simplified and salaried employees can easily e-file their returns.

The new deadline is August 31 and salaried taxpayers can now file the returns for free on the e-filing website of Income Tax Department. For doing so one needs to have accurate information on income, deduction, and taxes which have been paid.

The extension of date comes as a relief to taxpayers as there were several problems in filing by July 31, which was a deadline for most individuals and HUFs in the filing of income tax returns.

Several tax practitioner societies had earlier appealed for the extension to provide sufficient time for the proper filing of ITR.

Earlier this year the CBDT had extended deadline in the filing of TDS returns from May 31 to June 30.