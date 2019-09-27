Climate Change: PM Announces $150 Million Allocation To Pacific Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday $150 million line of credit to Pacific island nations for undertaking solar, renewable energy and other climate related projects.

He made the announcement at the India-Pacific Islands Developing States (PSIDS) Leaders’ Meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UNGA.

Other leaders who attended the meeting were Heads of delegation of Fiji, Republic of Marshall Islands, Republic of Kiribati, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Palau, Republic of Nauru, Independent State of Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, The Independent State of Samoa, Tuvalu, Republic of Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Kingdom of Tonga.

The PM emphasized shared values and future can be seen in India and the PSIDS and so the development policies need to be inclusive as well as sustainable targeting inequality among citizens.

Underlining climate change reality Modi urged the member states to increase share of renewable energy.

Urging the leaders to join Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) Modi expressed the readiness of India in sharing experiences in working out for alternate energy.

According to the press release the relationship of India with Pacific Island nations has strengthen up further with Act East Policy.

Wide range of other issues were also addressed in the meeting like enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, sharing of development experiences for attainment of SDGs, joining the newly launched Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, implementation of projects under the India-UN Development partnership Fund, capacity building and a roadmap for future India-PSIDS cooperation.