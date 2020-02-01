Budget 2020 LIVE Updates

– Tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products to be increased.
– Rupees 69,000 crores allocated for healthcare sector including Rs 6,400 crore for Ayushman Bharat Yojna.
– 5 archaeological sites to be developed in 5 states – Rakhigarhi, Hastinapur, Shivsagar, Dholavira and Adichanallur.
– The government announces Rs 85,000 crore for Scheduled Cast, Rs 53,000 crore for Scheduled Tribes, and Rs 9500 crore for senior citizens and OBC.
– Rs 4,400 crore allocated for clean air projects.
– FM: India is now 5th largest economy in world.
– The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023.
– Government announces National Police University and National Forensic University.
– Government to setup investment clearance cell to ease business.
– Rs 99,000 crore allocated for the education sector.
– FDI up to $294 billion in 2018-19.
– Inflation at 4.5% over 2014-19.
– GDP growth at 7.4% over 2014-19.
-From April 2020 the GST Returns will be simplified.
– Nirmala Sitharaman calls GST as historic. She calls late Arun Jaitley as architect of GST. She mourns the passing of Jaitley.
– Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins Union Budget 2020 speech.
– Cut in tax rate expected.