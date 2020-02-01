Budget 2020 LIVE Updates

– Tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products to be increased.

– Rupees 69,000 crores allocated for healthcare sector including Rs 6,400 crore for Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

– 5 archaeological sites to be developed in 5 states – Rakhigarhi, Hastinapur, Shivsagar, Dholavira and Adichanallur.

– The government announces Rs 85,000 crore for Scheduled Cast, Rs 53,000 crore for Scheduled Tribes, and Rs 9500 crore for senior citizens and OBC.

– Rs 4,400 crore allocated for clean air projects.

– FM: India is now 5th largest economy in world.

– The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023.

– Government announces National Police University and National Forensic University.

– Government to setup investment clearance cell to ease business.

– Rs 99,000 crore allocated for the education sector.

– FDI up to $294 billion in 2018-19.

– Inflation at 4.5% over 2014-19.

– GDP growth at 7.4% over 2014-19.

-From April 2020 the GST Returns will be simplified.

– Nirmala Sitharaman calls GST as historic. She calls late Arun Jaitley as architect of GST. She mourns the passing of Jaitley.

– Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins Union Budget 2020 speech.

– Cut in tax rate expected.