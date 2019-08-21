BREAKING: P Chidambaram Arrested

Former home and finance minister P Chidambaram finally got arrested by CBI after missing for about 27 hours. With 55 minutes of drama in New Delhi the senior Congress leader is now dragged to CBI headquarters.

headquarters.

Arrest Timeline

7:55 pm – Chidambaram spotted

8:05 pm – Chidambaram appears smiling

8:10 pm – Chidambaram says not accused

8:30 pm – Protest outside Congress Headquarters, New Delhi

8:40 pm – Chidambaram reaches home

9:00 pm – Chidambaram detained

10:00 pm – Chidambaram formally arrested

Chidamabaram will be produced in CBI court. ED and CBI likely to seek his custody.