BREAKING: Man Shoots At Protesters Near Jamia University

A man opened fire at protesters against the CAA after waving a gun while walking on a road near to the Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi. One student is injured and the incident unleashed chaos and panic.

Video footage circulated in social media shows the young man in black jacket and white trouser walks into a heavily-guarded road. He shouted at protesters in Hindi, Yeh lo azaadi (here’s your freedom) and Delhi Police zindabad (Long live Delhi Police).

He has been detained and Delhi Police is questioning him, said senior police officer Chinmoy Biswal.