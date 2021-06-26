Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Release Date ?

Battlegrounds Mobile India has already announced Early Access on Google Play Store for Android users. They can now try out the official Indian version of the game that has been in the talks for the past couple of months
But, many iOS users Disheartened as there has been no announcement made on their front, Multiple Release Dates has been flowing over the internet claiming to bet the official release Date dates of BGMI on iOS Devices.
Does Krafton have a release planning for IOS version?” The Developers says that:
“We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!”
Early access is available for everyone now.
And iOS users…. It’s just around the corner ❤️
Ocean, on the other hand, said the game is “just around the corner” for iOS consumers. This has sparked a lot of interest among enthusiasts.
Until then, all the players can do is wait for the devs to make an announcement. They may then stay up to date with Battlegrounds Mobile India by following the official social media handles.
On the BGMI Delay, scout
Tanmay Singh aka Scout revealed a possible reason for the delay in a recent webcast. “Issues with the game are now being resolved,” he stated. The developers are primarily working on a feature that will allow you to play BGMI versus people from other countries while still playing the game. Otherwise, India’s Esports scene will be extinguished soon.”
This is a potential threat to BGMI’s progress in Esports, according to Scout and many other analysts, because regional winners will not be allowed to compete in international events, which are normally played in the global form. The developers are delaying the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India in order to address this issue, as they also want to restore PUBG Mobile Esports to its previous glory.
Scout stated that the iOS version will be available as soon as the public server is operational.