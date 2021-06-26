Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Release Date ?

Battlegrounds Mobile India has already announced Early Access on Google Play Store for Android users. They can now try out the official Indian version of the game that has been in the talks for the past couple of months

But, many iOS users Disheartened as there has been no announcement made on their front, Multiple Release Dates has been flowing over the internet claiming to bet the official release Date dates of BGMI on iOS Devices.

Does Krafton have a release planning for IOS version?” The Developers says that:

“We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!”

A Screenshot From Support Section of BGMI Official website.

All of the release dates for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the iOS platform that have surfaced online are incorrect. As of yet, the specific date has not been announced.

Several popular influencers, including Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare and Ocean Sharma, have provided fans with a little more clarity about BGMI’s release on iOS.