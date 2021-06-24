Banks will be closed for 15 days in July, Check all Details Here

Bank Holidays: If you have any work related to the bank in the month of July (July 2021), then this is important news for you. In July, not two or four days, but banks will be closed for 15 days, that is, 15 days out of 30, there will be no work in banks, so you must check the list of holidays before going to the bank. The list of banking holidays is issued by RBI. In this, bank holidays are given according to the states.

In July 2021, bankers will get 9 holidays for the festival. Apart from this, 6 holidays will be on Saturday and Sunday, so there will be a total of 15 days of holidays. Let us tell you that if 9 holidays will be according to the states, then all the banks will not be closed. In the state where there will be a holiday, only the banks there will not work.

Bank will be closed for 15 days in July (Bank holiday list in July 2021)

4 July 2021 – Sunday

10 July 2021 – 2nd Saturday

11 July 2021 – Sunday

12 July 2021 – Monday – Kang (Rajasthan), Rath Yatra (Bhubaneswar, Imphal,)

13 July 2021 – Tuesday – Bhanu Jayanti (Martyr’s Day- Jammu and Kashmir, Bhanu Jayanti- Sikkim)

14 July 2021 – Drukpa Tshechi (Gangtok)

16 July 2021 – Thursday – Harel Puja (Dehradun)

17 July 2021 – Kharchi Puja (Agartala, Shillong)

18 July 2021 – Sunday

19 July 2021 – Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu (Gangtok)

20 July 2021 – Tuesday – Eid al Adha ( Across the country)

21 July 2021 – Wednesday – Bakrid (Across the country)

24 July 2021 – 4th Saturday

25 July 2021 – Sunday

31 July 2021 – Saturday – Ker Puja (Agartala)

Banks will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Besides 4th July, 11th July, 18th July, and 25th July also banks will remain closed due to Sundays. Apart from this, the second and fourth Saturdays are on July 10 and July 24, due to which banks will remain closed

Check RBI Official Site

To see the complete list of bank holidays, you can visit the official website of RBI (https://rbi.org.in) /Scripts/HolidayMatrixDisplay.aspx).