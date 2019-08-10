America’s Policy On Kashmir Remain Unchanged Post-Strip Article 370: Morgan Ortagus

America’s policy on Kashmir to remain unchanged post-strip of Article 370 from Indian Constitution that provides special status to the Jammu and Kashmir state, said United States Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus when asked by reporters.

Ortagus added Kashmir is a bilateral issue of both the nations, India and Pakistan, and they will decide on pace and scope of the talks.

She further said, “And if there was, I certainly wouldn’t be announcing it here, but no, there’s not… It’s something that we’ve called for calm and restraint by all parties. We want to maintain peace and stability, and we, of course, support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern.”

Along with the revoke of Article 370 India bifurcated the state into two union territories, J&K and Ladakh, on Monday.

Ortagus confirmed US is working closely on the issue with India and Pakistan and across the world, in such regional matters, people are asked to observe the rule of law, respect international norms, and respect human rights too.

She added that US was neither consulted by India nor informed before stripping Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

She continued that there are reports of detentions and restrictions of residents in the state and so US is monitoring the situation very closely.

Meanwhile, US Deputy Secretary of State John J Sullivan is scheduled to visit Thimphu, Butan, and New Delhi between August 11 and 17.