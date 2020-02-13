26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed Convicted In Pakistan

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed found guilty by a Pakistan court in terror financing and is sentenced a jail term of five years.

Hafiz Saeed is the chief of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba terror organization.

Following the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai 2008 in which 166 people were killed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) banned Saeed. He is currently facing 23 cases in Pakistan including having illegal property, being part of a banned terror organization and terror financing.

He and four of his aides were detained under terror laws in 2017 and later were released after about eleven months.

India had earlier sent dossier of terror cases against Saeed to Pakistan but no arrest was made. He moved freely in the country addressing anti-India rallies.

International pressure mounted up and Pakistan was forced to act. Terror charges against him were filed with multiple offences of money laundering and terror financing in a FIR filed by the Counter Terrorism Department of Pakistan’s Punjab Police.

According to legal experts, Saeed enjoys the constitutional right to appeal the verdict but his jail term starts immediately. He is lodged at Lahore’s high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

He is charged under:

Anti-Terrorism Act: Section 11-F (2): Membership, support and meetings related to a banned outfit.

Section 11- to Section 11-K: Charges linked to fundraising for terrorism and money laundering.