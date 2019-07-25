Excellent Benefits of Beetroot for Your Face, Lips and Hair

Beetroot is known for its juice or as part of a salad. It has a naturally strong, sweet flavor and has tons of vitamins and minerals. It can boost stamina among many health benefits. But that’s not just it because this superfood can actually help improve how you look from your hair to your skin.

Prevent Signs of Aging

Because of the antioxidants in beetroot, applying the juice topically can give anti-aging effects. Antioxidants fight free radicals that cause wrinkles and fine lines. To use beetroot to prevent premature aging, here’s what you need to do:

Have a medium size beetroot, peel it, and slice into small pieces. Put the beetroot pieces in a blender and process until no chunks are left. Use a strainer to separate the pulp and the juice. Take the juice using a cotton ball and dab onto your face. Rinse after 10 minutes and use a mild face wash after.

Do this treatment once a week, preferably at night.

Moisturize Dry Skin

Drinking the juice can keep your skin hydrated and using it on your face and body can help remove dead skin cells.

Remove Blemishes and Pigmentation

Beetroot contains high levels of vitamin C, which is a nutrient that can reduce skin pigmentation and other flaws. The juice contains the vitamin and can help even out the skin tone by reducing discoloration of the skin.

Prevent Hair Loss

Beetroot juice can help solve hair problems, even tough ones, such as premature hair loss. This is because it contains high amounts of potassium. Deficiency of the mineral in the body is often linked to hair problems. Potassium is crucial for the growth of our hair, so drink beetroot juice to promote hair growth.

Add Highlights to Your Hair

If you want natural home treatment to get some burgundy streaks on your hair, here’s what you should do:

Mix henna and beetroot juice. Leave the mixture on your hair for about two hours. Rinse after and use shampoo to reveal your new hair color.

Remove Dandruff

If you have itchy scalp that has flakes, get help from beetroot, which has silica and other enzymatic properties that can heal scalp problems. They can also keep the hair soft and shiny while treating your itchy scalp. Add vinegar to the juice and apply to your hair.

Beetroot is already known for its benefits for the liver as well as for the blood as it can boost hemoglobin levels while lowering blood pressure. But aside from these health benefits, beetroot, particularly its juice, can enhance the look and feel of your hair and skin without harsh chemicals.